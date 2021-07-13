Tensions rise at Barcelona at disconnect between poverty plea and new signings

Barcelona have returned to training, ready for pre-season and the new campaign. There is, however, a great deal of uncertainty in relation to the club’s financial situation.

The squad are aware of and understand the need for the club’s management to lower the wage bill and move on low-contributing high-earners; what they don’t understand, according to Diario Sport, is how Barcelona can plead poverty but then make moves in the transfer market at the same time.

Barcelona have moved on deadwood, but they’ve also made four signings in Emerson, Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay. They paid €9m to Real Betis for Emerson and brought the other three in on free transfers, but all will prove expensive when considering their respective salaries.

The players are beginning to ask how the club can force them to take salary reductions while simultaneously bringing in competitors for places in the starting lineup.