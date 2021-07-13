Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona’s anti-racism message, Antoine Griezmann could be traded for Joao Felix, Asensio looking forward to life under Ancelotti

Spanish football morning headlines for July 13th

Barcelona post anti-racism message on Twitter in support of the English national team

England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday evening has been sparking debate ever since, and not in a good way. The three England players who missed penalties – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – are all black, and have been racially abused on social media.

Barcelona linked with swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix

Barcelona are continuing to work hard to lower the club’s wage bill and free up the financial wiggle-room needed to renew Lionel Messi’s contract according to Marca. They’ve managed to shift deadwood, but will now need to secure exits for higher-profile figures like Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

Marco Asensio looking forward to life under Carlo Ancelotti

Marco Asensio is one of three over-age players in Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja squad for the Olympic Games. They’re leaving today for Japan after finishing their concentration in Benidorm. Asensio, a Real Madrid player from the Balearic Islands, has been speaking with Diario AS about his excitement for the event as well as his happiness to be working under Carlo Ancelotti.