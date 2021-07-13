Spanish football evening headlines: Update on Barcelona teenager, Sturridge trains with Mallorca as Villarreal sign striker

Spanish football evening headlines for July 13.

Update on Barca teen’s future

Recent Barcelona news is concentred on the make-up of the squad in future years with teenage star Ilaix Moriba said to be central to their plans.

A report in Mundo Deportivo has now outlined the situation, claiming that Moriba’s agents are hopeful of arranging a meeting at the Camp Nou to discuss the player’s future – with his contract expiring next year.

They are said to have rejected the club’s proposed new contract via email and did not make a counteroffer or any requests, putting the player’s future up in the air.

Sturridge trains with Mallorca

Former Liverpool striker and England international Daniel Sturridge is training with newly promoted La Liga side Mallorca ahead of the new season.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor in March 2020 but has been hopeful of finding a new club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Dia joins Villarreal

Villarreal have completed the signing of Senegalese international striker Boulaye Dia from French club Stade Reims.

Dia hit an impressive 16 goals across 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last term and had reportedly been wanted across a host of European clubs.