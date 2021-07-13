Pedri selected in official team of the tournament for Euro 2020

Barcelona and La Roja’s Pedri has been selected in the official team of the tournament for Euro 2020. The 18-year-old from the Canary Islands has already been named young player of the tournament; he’s seen his stock rise exponentially this summer.

Pedri didn’t miss a single regular-time minute of Spain’s campaign, capping a breakthrough season at Camp Nou by becoming one of Luis Enrique’s most trusted lieutenants and astounding the football world with his grace under pressure.

👕🙌 Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020 Who would be your captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma was selected in goal in the team, behind a back four of England’s Kyle Walker, Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini, England’s Harry Maguire and Italy’s Leandro Spinazzola.

Italy’s Jorginho was picked in midfield, alongside Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Pedri, while the front three was made up of Italy’s Federico Chiesa, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and England’s Raheem Sterling.

Pedri was instrumental as Spain made it to the semi-final only to lose to eventual winners Italy in a penalty shootout. He’s today on his way to Tokyo for the Olympic Games; he’ll be a key part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad in their bid for gold.