Marco Asensio looking forward to life under Carlo Ancelotti

Marco Asensio is one of three over-age players in Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja squad for the Olympic Games. They’re leaving today for Japan after finishing their concentration in Benidorm. Asensio, a Real Madrid player from the Balearic Islands, has been speaking with Diario AS about his excitement for the event as well as his happiness to be working under Carlo Ancelotti.

“It’s been good for me to rest these last weeks after such a long season,” Asensio said, left out of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad after a season disrupted by injury. “Now I’m 100% recovered, not only physically but also in confidence; I’ve recovered from those mental barriers that appear with an injury like this. I’m perfectly fine and able to perform at 100%.”

Now that Euro 2020 has came and went, the transfer window is in full swing. Asensio was in no doubt as to his future, however. “Yes, for sure,” he replied when asked would he be staying at Madrid this coming season. “My intention is to continue at Real Madrid, to be great here and to contribute as best as I can. I feel that I still have a lot to give the club.

“As many already know, I’m a Madridista and I have been since I was little. I live this club, beyond just being a player, I really feel both victories and defeats. It’s from the heart.”

It’s been a summer of change at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Ancelotti returning to the club for a second time to replace Zinedine Zidane. “I had a little chat with [Ancelotti],” Asensio revealed. “He gave me a very good feeling, he has very clear ideas. He’s a coach who’s been at the greatest clubs in the world and has enjoyed good spells with each. He has a lot of experience and I’m sure I can learn a lot from him.”

Asensio is now 25, but hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him when he broke onto the scene. He made 35 appearances for Madrid last season but failed to break two thousand minutes, scoring five goals and contributing two assists. He failed to earn his spot as an undisputed starter despite the inconsistency of rivals Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid lost La Liga to great rivals Atletico Madrid last season, pipped on the final day. Zidane walked in the aftermath with Florentino Perez going for then-Everton coach Ancelotti to replace him, with Sergio Ramos also leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain to be replaced by David Alaba. A summer of change.