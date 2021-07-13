Manchester United stepping up pursuit of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane

Manchester United are now back in direct contact with Real Madrid about Raphael Varane according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks are already in full-flow having been opened weeks ago, and it’s understood that personal terms won’t pose an issue.

Manchester United are now back in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after opening talks weeks ago. Negotiations on personal terms not an issue. 🔴 #MUFC Man United confirmed their intention to sign Varane – official bid in once they’ll know Real final position. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

United have decided to sign the centre-back; a formal bid will be submitted as soon as the English side know Madrid’s position. The timing isn’t ideal given Madrid have also lost captain Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but their financial situation makes the idea of cashing in on a 28-year-old attractive.

It’s a summer of change at the Santiago Bernabeu; as well as Ramos and potentially Varane departing, coach Zinedine Zidane has stepped aside and been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. David Alaba has been signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, with Nacho and Eder Militao also on the books.

Given Madrid’s fourth centre-back should Varane depart would be Victor Chust, there’s a good chance Madrid could go into the market to bring in another. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Villarreal’s Pau Torres, two of the best young prospects in the position in La Liga, have been touted as potential options.