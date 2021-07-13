Manchester United edging closer in their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane

Manchester United are edging closer in their pursuit of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane according to reports in England carried by Marca. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to land the Frenchman, with reports suggesting United are close to agreeing personal terms with Varane.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the picture, however, so United are keen to close the deal swiftly. Varane played every minute of France’s Euro 2020 campaign, a disappointing jaunt that saw them knocked out by Switzerland in the last 16 despite entering the competition as clear favourites. He made 31 appearances in La Liga for Madrid last season, scoring twice.

Madrid, of course, have already lost and brought in a centre-back this summer. Sergio Ramos left the Spanish capital after 16 seasons and 22 titles to join PSG on a free transfer, while Austrian international David Alaba joined Madrid from Bayern Munich on another free transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti, newly installed at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane’s departure, will have to put together a new centre-back partnership next season by the looks of things.