Watch: The Messi brothers celebrate their dad’s victory in the Copa America

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s the first time they’ve beaten Brazil in a competitive game since 2005 and the first time they’ve lifted a title since 1993; meaning it’s Lionel Messi’s first with his beloved national team.

He was welcomed back to Argentina the following day by his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, with their loving embrace going viral, while his three children celebrated their father’s victory in song.

The game’s decisive goal came in the 22nd minute; Rodrigo de Paul, close to joining Atletico Madrid according to the rumour mill, threaded through an excellent ball to find ex-Real Madrid man Angel di Maria, who finished coolly past Ederson.

Messi, a free-agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, squandered a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 late on, but he won’t mind. He’s landed his holy grail.

Argentina opened their Copa America campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chile, before beating Uruguay 1-0 and then Paraguay 1-0.

They closed the group with a 4-1 hammering of Bolivia, before a 3-0 defeat of Ecuador in the quarter-final and a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, after a 1-1 draw, in the semi-final.