Watch: Buenos Aires couple get engaged atop traffic light after Lionel Messi leads Argentina to Copa America victory

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s the first time they’ve beaten Brazil in a competitive game since 2005 and the first time they’ve lifted a title since 1993; meaning it’s Lionel Messi’s first with his beloved national team.

The game’s decisive goal came in the 22nd minute; Rodrigo de Paul, close to joining Atletico Madrid according to the rumour mill, threaded through an excellent ball to find ex-Real Madrid man Angel di Maria, who finished coolly past Ederson.

Messi, a free-agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, squandered a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 late on, but he won’t mind. He’s landed his holy grail.

The victory sparked celebrations back home in Argentina that went on well into the night, with one couple even getting engaged on top of traffic lights in Buenos Aires amidst it all.

Un pibe le propuso matrimonio arriba de un semáforo en el Obelisco. No lo puedo creer!! pic.twitter.com/N02Shu3LTJ — Kenny Auschwitz (@kennybautistaaa) July 11, 2021

Argentina opened their Copa America campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chile, before beating Uruguay 1-0 and then Paraguay 1-0.

They closed the group with a 4-1 hammering of Bolivia, before a 3-0 defeat of Ecuador in the quarter-final and a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, after a 1-1 draw, in the semi-final.