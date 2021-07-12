Two Barcelona B stars test positive for Covid-19 in preseason camp

Barcelona have confirmed two of their B team stars have tested positive for Covid-19 following the start of preseason training this month.

La Blaugrana returned to preseason last week with available first team players conducting both standard off season medical testing procedures, as well as the mandatory Covid-19 PCR tests.

Boss Ronald Koeman has opted to call up a host of B team players to boost his options in the coming weeks with the bulk of his key stars enjoying an extended summer break due to the European Championships and Copa America.

However, two of those young players included in the sessions, Santiago Ramos Mingo and Illias Akhomach, have now tested positive for the virus and will enter into a period of self isolation.

[ÚLTIMA HORA] Después de las pruebas PCR realizadas ayer sábado los jugadores del @FCBarcelonaB Ramos Mingo e Ilias han dado positivo por Covid-19 Todos los detalles 👉 https://t.co/tQRlkTUcQs pic.twitter.com/Vkpu2jWDyA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 11, 2021

According to reports from Marca, the remaining 22 players involved in preseason training have all returned negative PCR tests with training expected to continue next week as planned.

Images via Getty Images