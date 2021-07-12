Spanish football morning headlines: Cristiano wins Golden Boot, Madrid choose life without Ramos, De Rossi at the heart of Italian celebrations

Spanish football morning headlines for July 12th

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially still the most deadly marksman in European football; the Portuguese has won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot at the age of 36 according to Marca. Both he and the Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick scored five goals, but an assist provided by the ex-Real Madrid man puts him into first place.

Real Madrid put their necks on the line having chosen life without Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid chose not to renew Sergio Ramos’ contract this summer, refusing to give him the two-year deal he wanted and only offering him a single-year option. Instead, note Diario AS, they allowed him to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, bringing in David Alaba on the same money as Ramos and retaining Eder Militao and Nacho. Raphael Varane is expected to depart, with Manchester United best-placed.

Daniele De Rossi at the heart of Italian celebrations following their victory at Euro 2020

Italy won Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening, beating England in a tense penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after extra-time. The Azzurri defeated La Roja, also on penalties, in the semi-final, and celebrated raucously post-game; icon Daniele de Rossi, involved with the backroom staff, at the heart.

