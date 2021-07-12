Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid complete Rodrigo de Paul deal, Barcelona open to Ronald Koeman extension and Renato Sanches’ Camp Nou price war

Spanish football evening headlines for July 12th

Atletico Madrid confirm Rodrigo de Paul deal

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has completed his first summer signing as he look to build his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club released a statement on Monday to confirm the signing of midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A club Udinese.

Barcelona open to extending Ronald Koeman’s contract

Barcelona will offer manager Ronald Koeman a contract extension ahead of the new 2021/22 La Liga season.

Koeman’s immediate future was secured, following key talks with club president Joan Laporta last month, and he could now sign a deal to remain in charge until 2024.

Barcelona cannot afford Renato Sanches deal

Barcelona continue to be interested in a summer move for Lille star Renato Sanches but the Catalans cannot afford a deal.

His eye catching return to prominence has attracted interest in the 23-year-old with clubs from across Europe displaying an interest in a €35m deal.

However, despite Koeman expressing a rumoured keenness in making a move, reports from Le10 Sport claim they are unable to raise the funds for a potential move.

Images via Getty Images/Twitter