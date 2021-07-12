Rodrigo de Paul ready for Atletico Madrid challenge in 2021/22

New Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul is ready for the challenge of playing for the defending La Liga champions in 2021/22.

Los Rojiblancos completed a deal for the Argentina international following his Copa America success with La Albiceleste for an undisclosed fee from Serie A side Udinese.

De Paul has penned a five year contract in the Spanish capital and he is expected to join up with the first team following a post tournament holiday this month.

The 27-year-old established himself as a fans favourite at the Stadio Friuli with 177 league appearances in five seasons following a 2016 move from Valencia.

However, despite the pressure of joining Diego Simeone‘s title defenders, the flying winger is confident of making a big impact on his Spanish return.

“I am very happy, and I am joining the the La Liga champion and I know the responsibility that entails”, as per quotes on the Atletico website, as covered via Marca.

“It’s a great step in my career, which also arrives after winning the Copa America.

“This gives me more strength to meet all expectations. I am passionate about football, and because of my time in Spanish football, I know Atletico very well.”

De Paul is Simeone’s first signing ahead of the new campaign but he is expected to bring in at least two more players to boost his squad options in the coming weeks.

