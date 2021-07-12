Real Sociedad star Willian Jose linked with Besiktas loan

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose could be set for a second successive loan exit ahead of the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Jose spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Premier League side Wolves but they opted against activating his purchase clause this summer.

The Brazilian forward only managed one league goal at Molineux despite making 17 top flight appearances.

However, his first team picture remains unclear at the Estadio Anoeta, with La Real boss Imanol Alguacil set to keep faith with Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal as his main attacking options.

According to reports from Diario AS, Besiktas have approached the Basque giants over a season long loan deal with a purchase option at the end of 2021/22.

Jose’s purchase clause with Wolves was rumoured to be €15m, alongside a three year permanent contract, but that will be lowered for Besiktas to a new fee of around €10m.