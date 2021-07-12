Real Madrid to open contract talks with Karim Benzema

Real Madrid will open up contract extension talks with star man Karim Benzema ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Benzema is expected to return to preseason training later this month following his extended post-Euro 2020 holiday.

However, his long term future has been the source of speculation in recent months, with less than 12 months to run on his current contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The club have invoked their policy of only offering one year deals to players aged 30 or over during recent negotiations with Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

However, despite Ramos eventually leaving the club, over his demand for a two year contract, Benzema is expected to be willing to agree a new 12 month extension.

According to reports from Marca, an agreement is already in place with the Frenchman’s agent, and he will sign on until 2023 before the new season gets underway.

Benzema is expected to play a key role for Carlo Ancelotti‘s side in 2021/22 after netting an average of 22 league goals in the last three seasons.