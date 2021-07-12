Manchester United closing in on Raphael Varane deal

Premier League giants Manchester United are rumoured to be on the verge of finally completing a deal for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the French international, following his return from holiday after Euro 2020, after contract extension talks stalled between his representatives and the Los Blancos board last month.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, the two clubs have already agreed a fee, reportedly in the region of £35m, with personal terms now edging closer to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Varane’s requested £200,000 weekly salary was flagged up as a possible stumbling block to any possible deal but the 28-year-old has now lowered that to below £180,000 to get a deal over the line.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now prioritising the move, ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, as he looks for a long term partner for England international Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.