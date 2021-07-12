Manchester City deny Antoine Griezmann interest ahead of 2021/22

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly denied their interest in Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann.

Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move for the French international if he is priced out of a deal for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane this summer.

However, despite speculation over a possible bid from City, reports from Mundo Deportivo have claimed Guardiola is not interested in the former Atletico Madrid striker.

Despite City’s apparently firm position on the 30-year-old, he could potentially be in line for a sensational return for Atletico in the coming weeks, as part of a swap deal with Saul Niguez.

Both Ronald Koeman and Diego Simeone are rumoured to be open to a player exchange deal with the former aiming to boost his midfield options after losing out on Gini Wijnaldum last month.

Simeone has consistently left the door open for Griezmann to come back to the Spanish capital but his wage package would be an increase on Niguez’s current deal.