Lionel Messi carried an injury in Argentina’s Copa America final win

Argentina national team boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed Lionel Messi completed their 2021 Copa America final win carrying an injury.

La Albiceleste secured their first Copa America title since 1993, with a 1-0 win over arch rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium, thanks to Angel Di Maria’s first half strike.

The title breaks Messi’s career long wait for a major international trophy with his national side and the 34-year-old played a key role in Argentina’s eventual success.

However, despite some inspired form in the last month, Scaloni stated his talisman was forced to play on through the pain against Brazil.

“Leo is special, this win does not change that, he continues to be and will continue to be the best footballer in history”, as per a post match report from Diario Sport.

“If all Argentines knew the way he played this Copa América (due to injuries), they would love him even more, I have no doubt about that.

“We have to admire him because at some point in his career he will no longer be playing and then we will regret it.”

Messi’s club future remains in doubt following his high profile free transfer exit from Barcelona at the end of June with the club working on a renewal package.

Ronald Koeman has consistently stated his confidence over retaining Messi in Catalonia with both parties expected to make a firm decision on his next step in the coming weeks.