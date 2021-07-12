Joan Laporta confident over Lionel Messi contract talks at Barcelona

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has insisted he is making strong progress with Lionel Messi‘s contract talks.

Messi ended his 21-year association with the Catalan giants at the end of June when his contract at the Camp Nou finally expired.

The 34-year-old joined up with Argentina on Copa America duty at the end of the 2020/21 La Liga season with no update on his future decision.

Following his iconic success with La Albiceleste, Messi has now jetted off on a three week family holiday, with no decision expected until he returns to Spain later this month.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over Barcelona’s ability to secure an extension, Laporta is confident over the direction of negotiations.

“He (Messi) is very happy, and so are we”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am happy for Leo who has managed, with his teammates, to ensure Argentina are again within the elite.

“I am happy for Messi’s family, for Argentina, for Barca, who are loved by, and bonded to Leo.

“Messi’s contract renewal is progressing adequately.”

Laporta remained tight lipped over the details of their contract offer to Messi, but the club is likely to open negotiations with a two year deal, with the option of a third season from 2023.