Daniele De Rossi at the heart of Italian celebrations following their victory at Euro 2020

Italy won Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening, beating England in a tense penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after extra-time. The Azzurri defeated La Roja, also on penalties, in the semi-final, and celebrated raucously post-game; icon Daniele de Rossi, involved with the backroom staff, at the heart.

Luke Shaw had given England the lead in the second minute, assisted by Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. Leonardo Bonucci, assisted by Marco Verratti, got the Italians back on level terms in the 67th, before the Azzurri won 3-2 on penalties.

Before beating Luis Enrique’s Spain in the semi-final, they had walked a difficult path. Roberto Mancini’s men beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final, before that edging past Austria 2-1 – after extra-time – in the last 16. They dominated their group, beating both Turkey and Switzerland 3-0 as well as Wales 1-0.

England had beaten Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final to secure their place against Italy, before that beating Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final and Germany 2-0 in the last 16. They navigated their group without conceding, beating Croatia and the Czech Republic 1-0 as well as drawing 0-0 with Scotland.