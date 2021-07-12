Bournemouth reject Arnaut Danjuma bid from Villarreal

Championship side Bournemouth have reportedly rejected a bid from La Liga giants Villarreal for star man Arnaut Danjuma.

Dutch international Danjuma played a key role for The Cherries in 2020/21 as they narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Premier League.

The 24-year-old netted 15 league goals last season and he has attracted interest if Bournemouth are willing to sell him ahead of the new campaign.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Bournemouth have immediately rejected a £13m bid from Unai Emery‘s side in recent days.

Danjuma, who is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2024, has previously stated his desire to fire Bournemouth back to the Premier League in 2021/22.

Bournemouth are unlikely to consider any offers below £20m for the former Club Brugge forward and Villarreal are set to increase their offer to £16m.

Emery is aiming to reinforce his attacking options this month with a deal for Stade Reims striker Boulaye Dia potentially completed by the end of next week.

