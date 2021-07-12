Barcelona unable to afford Renato Sanches fee

Barcelona continue to be interested in a summer move for Lille star Renato Sanches but the Catalans cannot afford a deal.

Sanches played a key role in Lille’s Ligue 1 title win at the back end of the 2020/21 season and he continued that form with Portugal at Euro 2020.

His eye catching return to prominence has attracted interest in the 23-year-old with clubs from across Europe displaying an interest in a €35m deal.

However, despite Ronald Koeman expressing a rumoured keenness in making a move, reports from Le10 Sport claim they are unable to raise the funds for a potential move.

La Blaugrana are experiencing a financial crisis ahead of the 2021/22 season with growing concern over their ability to register new incoming players this summer.

But if Barcelona pull out of the race to sign Sanches, Premier League duo Tottenham and Liverpool are likely to step up their interest in the former Benfica schemer.