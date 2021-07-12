Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Rodrigo de Paul

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their first signing of the summer window as they look to build their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club released a statement on Monday to confirm the signing of midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A club Udinese .

The 27-year-old has joined Atleti on a five-year contract and is expected to go straight into the first-team ahead of the new season.

The Argentina teenager has previously played in La Liga when he spent time with Valencia between 2014 and 2016, scoring two goals across 44 goals with Los Che.

He has spent the past five seasons in Italy – where he has emerged as one of the most valuable players in the top flight.

De Paul started five of Argentina’s seven games in this summer’s Copa America and provided the assist for Angel di Maria’s winning goal in the final on Saturday against Brazil.