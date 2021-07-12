Ansu Fati to continue injury rehabilitation until August

Barcelona rising star Ansu Fati could miss the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season due to his injury rehabilitation.

Fati missed the majority of La Blaugrana’s 2020/21 season after requiring knee surgery in November 2020 with his expected return delayed in 2021.

However, despite the optimism of a summer return to first team action, Fati’s recovery continues to be hit by issues.

The 18-year-old has set up a temporary base in Madrid as he continues to work with knee specialist Dr Jose Carlos Noronha alongside the La Blaugrana medical team.

Fati returned to Catalonia to complete his mandatory pre season medical and PCR testing earlier this month, but his visit was a brief one, and his chances of a preseason return are now minimal.

According to reports from Diario AS, the Spanish international will remain in Madrid until at least early August, and will miss the 2021/22 season kick off.

Ronald Koeman‘s side begin their domestic season on August 15 with a home game against Real Sociedad.