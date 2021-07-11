Zinedine Zidane will reject club jobs to secure France role

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will hold off on a new club managerial role to take over the France job in 2022.

Zidane has been heavily linked with a move to replace former teammate Didier Deschamps as the Les Bleus head coach following France’s low key last 16 exit at Euro 2020.

However, despite increased speculation over Deschamps’ position, the former France captain is expected to stay in charge for their 2022 World Cup campaign.

Deschamps’ contract expires at the end of the tournament in Qatar with talks over an extension dependent on their progress in defending their world title.

If the FFF do opt to remove him from his post in 2022, reports from L’Equipe, via ESPN Sport, claim Zidane will be fast tracked in as his replacement.

However, if Deschamps stays on for the 2024 European Championships, Zidane is likely to end his sabbatical and will return to club management in 2023 at the latest.