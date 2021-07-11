Watch: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Leandro Paredes chat after Copa America final

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s the first time they’ve beaten Brazil in a competitive game since 2005 and the first time they’ve lifted a title since 1993; meaning it’s Lionel Messi’s first with his beloved national team.

The decisive goal came in the 22nd minute; Rodrigo de Paul, close to joining Atletico Madrid according to the rumour mill, threaded through an excellent ball to find ex-Real Madrid man Angel di Maria, who finished coolly past Ederson.

Messi, a free-agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, squandered a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 late on, but he won’t mind. He’s landed his holy grail.

They've just played a major final, they have more wealth and fame than imaginable for most. But there they are discussing the game with their tops off like anyone after a kickabout. The joy of this sport. https://t.co/AfZhXlvesH — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) July 11, 2021

Messi was seen after the game chatting with Neymar and Leandro Paredes. Neymar is a close friend of his and a former teammate during their time together at Barcelona, while Paredes is his teammate with Argentina.

Paredes is simultaneously Messi and Neymar’s teammate as he also plays with the Brazilian at Paris Saint-Germain; quite an accolade. Speaking recently, he revealed that it’s important to not be overawed when playing alongside them.