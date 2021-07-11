Spanish football morning headlines: Argentina beat Brazil, Messi lifts first trophy as captain of Argentina and thanks God for his special moment

Spanish football morning headlines for July 11th

Argentina beat Brazil to win first Copa America since 1993

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. It’s the first time they’ve beaten Brazil in a competitive game since 2005 and the first time they’ve lifted a title since 1993; meaning it’s Lionel Messi’s first with his beloved national team.

Player-of-the-tournament Lionel Messi lifts his first trophy as captain of Argentina

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Lionel Messi. The Argentine is out-of-contract at Barcelona and currently a free agent, with his future as clear as mud. There was nothing ambiguous about Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, however, as the 34-year-old lifted his first trophy as captain of Argentina.

Lionel Messi: “God was saving this moment for me”

Lionel Messi was an understandably happy man when speaking to the press after his Argentina team beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America on Saturday night. He’s lost more finals with his national team than he would have liked down through the years, and revealed, in comments carried by Marca, that the eventual success had lifted a weight from his shoulders.

