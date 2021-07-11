Atletico Madrid La Liga

Rodrigo de Paul emulates Diego Simeone with Copa America-winning assist

Argentina won the Copa America for the first time since 1993 in Rio de Janeiro last night, beating Brazil in the final 1-0.

Lionel Messi was mobbed by his teammates on the final whistle; Rodrigo de Paul, man-of-the-match on the night, was the first to reach his captain according to Marca.

Rodrigo de Paul

De Paul plays for Udinese in Italy, but is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid. It was the biggest game of his career but he stepped up the plate, contributing the game-winning assist when he threaded through an inch-perfect ball for Angel di Maria.

His performance will have put a smile on the face of Diego Simeone. The Argentine was part of the team that won that Copa America back in 1993, when Simeone supplied a defence-splitting through ball to set up Gabriel Batistuta’s winning goal that was identical to De Paul’s assist.

De Paul started five of Argentina’s seven games, and will take a much-needed holiday before meeting up with his new Atletico teammates as expected.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Rodrigo De Paul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.