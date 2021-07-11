England prepare to welcome Italy to Wembley Stadium in Euro 2020 decider

It’s been a fantastic summer of football. Many observers were jaded by a long domestic season, but the intensity and entertainment of both Euro 2020 and the Copa America has proven to be a saving grace. Argentina won the latter last night, beating Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro. Italy travel to London to take on England this evening to decide the former.

Italy had to get past La Roja to get to the final, beating Luis Enrique’s team on penalties. The Azzurri opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Turkey, before seeing off Switzerland by the same scoreline. They closed the group phase with a 1-0 win over Wales, before a 2-1 win over Austria – after extra-time – in the last 16 and then a 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-final.

England, playing at Wembley Stadium, look convinced it’s their moment. They navigated the group stage comfortably, beating Croatia and the Czech Republic without conceding a goal and drawing with Scotland. Gareth Southgate’s men then beat Germany 2-0 in the last 16 before seeing off Ukraine in the quarter-final, edging Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final.