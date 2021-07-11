Argentina beat Brazil to win first Copa America since 1993

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s the first time they’ve beaten Brazil in a competitive game since 2005 and the first time they’ve lifted a title since 1993; meaning it’s Lionel Messi’s first with his beloved national team.

The decisive goal came in the 22nd minute; Rodrigo de Paul, close to joining Atletico Madrid according to the rumour mill, threaded through an excellent ball to find ex-Real Madrid man Angel di Maria, who finished coolly past Ederson.

Messi, a free-agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, squandered a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 late on, but he won’t mind. He’s landed his holy grail.

Argentina opened their Copa America campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chile, before beating Uruguay 1-0 and then Paraguay 1-0.

They closed out the group phase with a 4-1 hammering of Bolivia, before a 3-0 defeat of Ecuador in the quarter-final and a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, after a 1-1 draw, in the semi-final.