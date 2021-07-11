Antoine Griezmann hasn’t closed the door on leaving Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann hasn’t closed the door on the idea of leaving Barcelona according to La Vanguardia and carried by Diario AS.

The Frenchman is one of the few big-money commodities Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany have on the books, with Barcelona desperate to lower the wage bill to meet La Liga’s salary cap and retain the services of Lionel Messi.

Griezmann wants to join a competitive project if he is to leave, but his preference is to stay at Camp Nou and fulfil the final three years of his contract at Barcelona.

Rumours have suggested he could return to Atletico Madrid in a swap-deal for Saul, but such a transaction would do nothing to help alleviate the blaugrana’s financial woes. Griezmann cost €120m and will cost a further €80m in wages.

Griezmann is on vacation after exiting Euro 2020 with France in the last 16, and is aware of the club’s predicament. From a sporting perspective there’s no issue; he’s content in Catalonia and Ronald Koeman values his contribution. Time will tell whether financial realities will necessitate a parting of the ways.