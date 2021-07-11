Ansu Fati to miss preseason with Barcelona

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati will miss the bulk of the club’s preseason campaign as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

Fati missed the majority of La Blaugrana’s 2020/21 season after requiring surgery on a knee injury suffered in November 2020 with his predicted return delayed in 2021.

However, despite the optimism of the added break of missing Euro 2020, Fati’s road to recovery is still making slow progress and the club will again stall his comeback.

According to reports from Catalunya Radio, via Diario AS, Fati has been recovering in Madrid, under the guidance of knee specialist Dr Jose Carlos Noronha, after setting up a temporary base in the Spanish capital.

The 18-year-old was spotted at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva del Barcelona training facilities earlier this month to complete his standard pre season medical tests.

But he is still some way from returning to full training, with no ball work or contact sessions on the horizon for another month, meaning he is certain to miss the start of the 2021/22 season with Ronald Koeman‘s side.