Valencia eye Atletico Madrid outcast Hector Herrera ahead of 2021/22

Valencia are considering a summer swoop for Atletico Madrid‘s forgotten man Hector Herrera ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign.

New Los Che boss Jose Bordalas is aiming for a wide ranging squad overhaul in the coming weeks with midfield a key area in need of strengthening in the coming weeks.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the former Getafe head coach is looking at Herrera as a possible experienced option in his engine room.

Herrera has previously hinted at his interest in leaving the Spanish capital after failing to make an impact in Diego Simeone‘s plans following his 2019 move from Porto.

With less than 12 months left on his current contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Bordalas could wrap up a deal for around €5m.

If Herrera does move on, he could be followed out of the club by Saul Niguez, with Liverpool and Barcelona both rumoured to be tracking him in recent weeks.