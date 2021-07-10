Spanish football evening headlines: Lionel Messi losing €100K per day after Barcelona exit, Marcelo confident of Real Madrid success in 2021/22 and Atletico Madrid target Lautaro Martinez

Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for July 10.

Lionel Messi losing €100,000 per day after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi is losing an estimated €100,000 per day following his departure from Barcelona last month.

Messi is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the Camp Nou with an announcement on his future expected after the Copa America.

Read more here.

Marcelo confident of Real Madrid success in 2021/22

New Real Madrid captain Marcelo is confident of the La Liga giants clinching a return to success in 2021/22.

Despite speculation that he could leave Madrid this summer, he opted to stay in the Spanish capital, and after the departure of Sergio Ramos, he has taken over the captain’s armband permanently.

Read more here.

Atletico Madrid eye Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could make a summer move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

His long term future in Milan remains in doubt, despite Barcelona appearing to have withdrawn their own interest in the Argentinian international and Diego Simeone could make a €60m swoop.