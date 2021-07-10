Sergio Aguero has reportedly accepted that he is not likely to be a starter at Barcelona following his move from Manchester City.

The Argentine spent a decade at City, becoming a club legend as he netted as many as 184 Premier League goals.

But after his contract was allowed to expire, he now starts a new chapter at Barcelona having joined the Catalan club for free this summer.

But those dreaming of a front-line featuring good friends Aguero and Messi – if the latter is ever able to sign his new deal – may be left disappointed.

That’s because, according to AS, Aguero was told upon signing that it is likely he will play a supplementary role this season, at the age of 33 and coming off the back of an injury-plagued season.

It has been made clear that plan A will feature Ansu Fati as the main striker should the youngster recover properly from his long-term injury.

But Aguero still didn’t hesitate in making the move to Camp Nou, and being the competitor he is, he will no doubt make the decision more complicated than it appears on paper for Ronaldo Koeman.