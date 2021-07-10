Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 10.

Matheus finds a new club

Former Barcelona star Matheus Fernandes already has a new club following his release last week.

Matheus has joined Brazilian side Palmeiras on a free transfer, while he continues to seek damages from Baca over his release.

Capello praises Spain

Former England boss Fabio Capello has praised Spain’s efforts at Euro 2020.

He told Marca: “I am very happy for him (Luis Enrique). Spain have played very, very well, and over all, he has realised the base for the next tournaments. He has built a very young national team with a big future, where, for certain, includes the revelation of the tournament: Pedri.

“He is simply a spectacular footballer.”

Messi timeline

Barcelona have around three weeks to figure out a solution for Messi’s contract before things start to get a little complicated.

The Argentine has three weeks off following the Copa América final on Sunday, at which point he is due to return to pre-season training.

But as things stand, he is not a Barcelona player.

He would still be free to train with Barca if he chose to, but he would not be entitled to medical treatment with the club if anything went wrong as things stand.