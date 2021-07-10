Liverpool are reportedly not in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over midfielder Saúl Ñíguez.

Saúl has been heavily linked with a departure this summer on the back of winning the La Liga title with Atleti last season.

Around €1billion in debt and still making new signings, Atleti could take up the opportunity to make some cash on Saúl this summer if the interest is there.

And according to Diario AS, the midfielder is high on the radar of Liverpool, while Chelsea are also credited with an interest.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a midfielder is not a ‘priority for Liverpool this summer and no serious talks are ongoing between them and Atleti over Saúl.

He said on his Twitch channel: “About Liverpool. They are looking for a midfielder, but it is not a priority now.

“So, there are still no advanced talks with Atletico Madrid at the moment.”

Saúl remains under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano for another five years having signed a huge nine-year deal back in 2017.

Transfermarkt value Saul at around €42million, but reports have suggested he is valued at around €70million by Atletico Madrid as things stand.