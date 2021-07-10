Barcelona La Liga

Lionel Messi losing €100,000 per day following Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi is losing an estimated €100,000 per day following his departure from Barcelona last month.

Messi’s Camp Nou contract expired at the end of June, and the 34-year-old now finds himself as a free agent for the first time in his professional career.

His long term future is yet to be confirmed, despite Barcelona’s confidence of securing a new contract with their talisman, but a decision is not expected until after the Copa America.

Lionel Messi

The stand off is not expected to last beyond the end of July, with reports from French outlet L’Equipe calculating his previous Barcelona deal at €139m gross per year.

However, based on his expected salary reduction in Catalonia, if he stays at the club for the 202/22 season, he is already missing out of an eye watering €100,000 every 24 hours, until he signs.

Messi will captain Argentina in tomorrow’s Copa America final as he chases a first ever major international honour with La Albiceleste.

 

Posted by

Tags Argentina Copa America Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.