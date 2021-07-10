Lionel Messi captains Argentina in crunch 2021 Copa America final

Lionel Messi will once again captain Argentina in Copa America action tonight as they face arch rivals Brazil in the final.

Argentina are bidding for their first South American title since 1993 with Messi infamously looking to secure his own first major international title with La Albiceleste.

Messi has played a key role for Lionel Scaloni’s side so far in the tournament with vital goals in both the group stages and the knockout rounds.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent following his exit from Barcelona at the end of June with no announcement on his next move expected until after the final.

Brazil are gunning to defend their Copa America title on home turf with Messi’s former La Blaugrana teammate Neymar captaining Tite’s side at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is also looking for his first major international title after missing out on their 2019 success through injury.