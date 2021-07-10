Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff has rejected the idea Ronald Koeman could be replaced.

Koeman appeared to be on the edge of a departure during the summer with Joan Laporta reportedly telling him he could stay but only if a better replacement couldn’t be found first.

That led to Koeman’s representatives hitting out at Barcelona on Twitter, criticising the way the Dutchman had been treated.

But despite all of that and the fact the story likely had truth given the way Koeman’s representatives reacted, Jordi Cruyff is claiming Koeman is not going to be replaced.

Cruyff returned to the club as a strategic advisor around a month ago, and he is understood to have a big say in operational issues around the club.

So it is good news for Koeman that the former Barca midfielder has totally rejected the idea of sourcing a new boss.

“Not in my head, nor that of Barcelona’s is the idea of replacing Koeman,” he told Sport.

“It would seem very ugly to me, I have principles.”

Koeman did win the Copa del Rey last season but struggled in La Liga with Barcelona tailing off early in the title race and finishing third.