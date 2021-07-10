Former Real Madrid keeper Kiko Casilla wants La Liga return

Former Real Madrid goal keeper Kiko Casilla wants a La Liga return ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with a move to Elche almost completed.

Casilla came through the Los Blancos youth ranks, before returning to the Spanish capital, after a stint with Espanyol between 2011 and 2015.

The 25-year-old opted to leave Madrid in 2018, following Thibaut Courtois‘ arrival, and join Premier League promotion chasing Leeds United.

However, he has slipped behind Illan Meslier as Marcelo Bielsa‘s No.1 option in 2020/21, and he wants to move on from Elland Road.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Elche are now on the verge of securing a season long loan deal, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of next season as a free transfer.

Bielsa is rumoured to be willing to let the veteran stopper leave the club as he cannot guarantee him a first team role in the coming months.

Image via Getty Images