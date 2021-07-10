Barcelona have wiped another €5million plus wages off the total needed to sign Lionel Messi following a departure this morning.

The Blaugrana have confirmed that youngster Carles Alena has left to join Getafe on a permanent basis after a loan spell with the Madrid club last season.

Alena featured regularly as Getafe dodged the La Liga drop under Pepe Bordalas, though he will now work under Michel following a change of manager at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Barcelona confirmed this morning that a deal had been agreed and that they have included a 50% buy-back clause in the midfielder’s contract, giving them the first right to refusal on any future deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is worth €5million up front.

That will see Barcelona edge a little towards the figure needed to sign Lionel Messi, needing to reduce their wage bill by around €175million.

Barca will also save on the 23-year-old’s wages, though they are not believed to amount to a hugely significant figure by comparison to those top earners at Camp Nou.