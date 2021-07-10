Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has dubbed Barcelona starlet Pedri ‘the revelation’ of Euro 2020.

Pedro featured prominently for Spain this summer, as he had all season for Barcelona, at the tender age of 18.

The young midfielder earned rave reviews for his performances for the national team as Luis Enrique’s men reached the semi-final before being eliminated by Italy on penalties.

Spain have been largely praised for their efforts in the tournament having not been fancied to make it to the latter stages, particularly not after their disastrous preparation following a positive coronavirus test in camp.

And former Real Madrid and England boss Capello is in total agreement, praising Luis Enrique and Spain for their impressive performance and singling out midfielder Pedri for some special attention.

He told Marca: “I am very happy for him (Luis Enrique).

“Spain have played very, very well, and over all, he has realised the base for the next tournaments.

“He has built a very young national team with a big future, where, for certain, includes the revelation of the tournament: Pedri.

“He is simply a spectacular footballer.”

Pedri was one of the most impressive players for Spain throughout the Euros, and he has little rest as he follows up a long season with Barcelona and the Euros with a trip to Tokyo to represent Spain in the Olympic games.

He will then get a very short break before returning for Barcelona within the opening games of the La Liga season.