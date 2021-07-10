Atletico Madrid to reject offers for Renan Lodi

Atletico Madrid will not listen to any potential transfer offers for Renan Lodi ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Lodi has played a key role in Brazil’s march to the 2021 Copa America final on the back of a title winning season in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old endured an injury disrupted 12 months with Diego Simeone‘s side but the Argentinian coach has Lodi earmarked as a central figure in their forthcoming title defence.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are anticipating a flood of offers for him upon his return to Madrid, but he is not for sale.

Los Rojiblancos are expected to open renewed contract extension talks with the former Athletico Paranaense man in the coming months, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

Lodi will start the season as Simeone’s first choice at left back with Mario Hermoso returning to his main position in the centre of the Atletico back line.