Atletico Madrid target Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could make a shock summer move for Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez enjoyed an excellent season in Milan last season as Antonio Conte steered the club to a first league title in a decade at the end of 2020/21.

However, his long term future in Milan remains in doubt, despite Barcelona appearing to have withdrawn their own interest in the Argentinian international.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Diego Simeone has now highlighted Martinez as his No.1 attacking target ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Simeone may need to offload at least one big name player to fund a move for Martinez in the coming weeks, with Inter set to stick by their €60m asking price, despite their own financial concerns.

An offer could be funded by the sale of Spanish star Saul Niguez, with Liverpool rumoured to be tracking him, after the 26-year-old slipped out of Simeone’s starting XI last season.