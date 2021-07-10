Atletico Madrid open to Saul Niguez swap deal with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are rumoured to be considering a sensational swap deal for Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann.

Spanish international Niguez has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in recent months after slipping way down the pecking order in Diego Simeone‘s first team plans in 2021/22.

The Elche-born schemer has popped up on Liverpool’s radar, as a result of the ongoing uncertainty, ahead of the the new season, with the Premier League side reportedly open to making an offer for him.

However, despite speculation over a move to England, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the both Atletico and Barcelona are considering a potential swap deal with Griezmann.

Ronald Koeman is looking to reduce his own internal wage bill in Catalonia, and an exit deal for Griezmann would cut his current salary total, but Los Rojiblancos could demand a further €20m add on for Niguez.