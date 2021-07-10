Achraf Haikimi’s agent has revealed how the player would still like to return to Real Madrid amid his PSG transfer.

The 22-year-old swapped Inter Milan for PSG this summer after winning Serie A last season, joining on a deal worth around €60 million.

It was thought he could join Chelsea, but PSG jumped in to get the deal completed quickly, though even they could have seen their transfer hijacked.

That’s because Real Madrid held a buy-back clause in Achraf’s contract following his departure in 2020 having come through the club’s academy, but they decided not to act on it.

The young full-back only managed nine appearances for Real Madrid at senior level, and while he has since gone from strength-to-strength, earning an impressive move to PSG, his representatives have claimed he still wants to return to the Spanish capital at some point.

The new PSG star’s agent, Alejandro Camaño, told Marca: “We keep the excitement and the hope and the dream that Achraf returns to Real Madrid because he was born in Madrid, he grew up in Madrid and some day, he would like to play at Real Madrid.”

That’s good news for fans who were disappointed by Real Madrid’s decision not to act on their buy-back clause this time around.

Though, Los Blancos have likely seen their best opportunity to re-sign the full-back slip away with his value only likely to rise now he is at PSG.