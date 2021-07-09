Spanish football headlines: Koeman concerned about Messi’s future, Ramos helps Mbappe, Barcelona considering move for two goalkeepers

Spanish football morning headlines for July 9th

Ronald Koeman concerned about Lionel Messi’s future

Ronald Koeman, appearing at a charity golf tournament this Friday morning in Barcelona, has been speaking about the future of his captain and talisman Lionel Messi in comments carried by Marca. The Dutchman revealed that he’s concerned about Messi’s future, but maintained he trusted Joan Laporta.

Sergio Ramos helps Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have taken their acquisition of Sergio Ramos seriously according to Diario AS. Even though it’s a free transfer, the French club believe it could pack a serious punch. PSG have promoted the addition of the Andalusian like a true galactico, giving him the two-year contract he wanted at Real Madrid and continuing to pay him his fee of €12m per season.

Barcelona considering moves for goalkeepers Masip and Aitor Fernandez

Barcelona are working assiduously to bring down their wage bill and free up the funds to give Lionel Messi the contract that he wants. One player that could be sold, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s backup Neto Murara. It’s thought he wants to leave to pursue first-team football.

