Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for July 9.

Koeman confidence

Ronald Koeman has admitted he is worried about the Lionel Messi situation, but he trusts president Joan Laporta to find an answer.

“Always, when there is no solution, you have to worry, but I have confidence in our president to fix this issue,” he told reporters, as cited in Mundo Deportivo.

Messi remains a free agent, unable to pen a new deal until Barcelona reduce their wage bill sufficiently.

Iniesta shirt recovered

Andres Iniesta‘s stolen Spain shirt has been recovered after it was stolen from an exhibition in Santander.

The shirt was worth over €1000, and thankfully, it has been recovered, with an arrest made.

A 58-year-old men has been arrested over the incident, accused of stealing the shirt.

Ceferin rules out multi-host repeat

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has said the Euro 2020 format that saw games held across the continent is unlikely to happen again.

“I would not support it anymore,” Ceferin told BBC Sport.

“In a way, it is not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000km while others have to only travel 1,000km.

“It is not fair to fans, who had to be in Rome one day and in Baku over the next few, which is a four and a half hour flight.

“We had to travel a lot, into countries with different jurisdictions, different currencies, countries in the European Union (EU) and Non-EU, so it was not easy.

“It was a format that was decided before I came [into post] and I respect it. It is an interesting idea but it is hard to implement and I don’t think we will do it again.”