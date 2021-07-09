Sergio Ramos could inadvertently help Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have taken their acquisition of Sergio Ramos seriously according to Diario AS. Even though it’s a free transfer, the French club believe it could pack a serious punch. PSG have promoted the addition of the Andalusian like a true galactico, giving him the two-year contract he wanted at Real Madrid and continuing to pay him his fee of €12m per season.

Ramos will wear PSG’s blue in friendlies against Mans and Chambly this month before making his official debut in the French Super Cup against Lille on August 1st. His signing, some posit, could also help Madrid in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Los blancos will look to replicate what PSG did to get Ramos, in signing him on a free transfer at the end of the Frenchman’s deal in Paris. Alternatively, Ramos’ presence could soften up PSG and make it easier for them to do a deal with Madrid for Mbappe.

Ramos’ departure has also made it easier from a financial perspective for Madrid to gun for Mbappe. If Ramos had stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu next season he’d have cost €24m gross in wages. Instead, he becomes one of the highest-paid players at the Parc des Princes, behind only Neymar, Mbappe, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria. Back at Madrid, only Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard earned more than him.